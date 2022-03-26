Brokerages Expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) will announce $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.41 billion. Under Armour reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year sales of $5.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.52.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UAA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,534,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,586,385. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.52.

Under Armour declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

