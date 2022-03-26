Isthmus Partners LLC Has $12.44 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Isthmus Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up about 2.1% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $12,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,148 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,522,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,088,000 after acquiring an additional 752,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,247,707,000 after acquiring an additional 331,051 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,028,000 after acquiring an additional 263,557 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,992,000 after buying an additional 240,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

Shares of TSCO traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.20. 649,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,875. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $167.65 and a 1-year high of $239.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.49 and a 200 day moving average of $218.24.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

