Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Raises Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,502 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $14,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. R.P. Boggs & Co. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.6% in the third quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 48.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $3,274,000. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 58,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAC stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.45. The company had a trading volume of 401,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,094. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $93.60 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

