Analysts Expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Analysts predict that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. TriMas reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TriMas.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. TriMas had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $208.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

TRS stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.45. 69,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.45. TriMas has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

In other news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $94,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Finley bought 3,236 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in TriMas by 51.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in TriMas in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

TriMas Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriMas (TRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.