Boosted Finance Price Tops $0.90 on Major Exchanges (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (BOOST) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00002021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $53,892.85 and approximately $29,068.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00046954 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.15 or 0.07040405 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,437.23 or 0.99758071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00043575 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

