198,056 Shares in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Purchased by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 198,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,133,000 after purchasing an additional 377,303 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 431,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,102,000 after purchasing an additional 261,217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 593.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 237,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 202,825 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,543,000 after purchasing an additional 178,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 587,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,358,000 after purchasing an additional 152,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

SIG traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.68. 1,066,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,324. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $54.38 and a 52 week high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.01. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 51.76% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.86.

In related news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $398,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $230,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,018 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,657 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

