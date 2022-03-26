Widercoin (WDR) Trading Down 58% This Week

Widercoin (WDR) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, Widercoin has traded down 58% against the dollar. One Widercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Widercoin has a market capitalization of $4,241.02 and approximately $1,263.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00046954 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.15 or 0.07040405 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,437.23 or 0.99758071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00043575 BTC.

About Widercoin

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

