Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to Announce $2.58 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) to announce $2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.73. SYNNEX reported earnings per share of $2.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $11.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $13.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.30. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.38.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $98,434.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $82,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,965 shares of company stock valued at $413,147 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in SYNNEX by 1.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SYNNEX by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in SYNNEX by 41.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 0.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNX traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.62. The stock had a trading volume of 358,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,167. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.61 and its 200 day moving average is $108.42. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $96.09 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 19.35%.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

