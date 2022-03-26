Zacks: Brokerages Expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Analysts expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. Addus HomeCare reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on ADUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

ADUS traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $81.53. 41,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,989. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.16 and a 200-day moving average of $85.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $68.57 and a 12-month high of $111.59.

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $134,859.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $37,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,124 shares of company stock valued at $392,069. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,627,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,655,000 after acquiring an additional 66,485 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 65,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

