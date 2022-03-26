Zacks: Analysts Expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Orrstown Financial Services reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ:ORRF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.38. 20,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $260.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.96. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average of $24.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

In other news, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $73,974.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd E. Stoner purchased 2,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $60,762.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 59,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,095 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 29,345 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 45.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 9,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. 43.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

