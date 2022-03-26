Analysts Expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. Broadwind posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.92 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 246,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. Broadwind has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $7.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadwind by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 124,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

