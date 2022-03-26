Brokerages Anticipate Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) will announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. Mercury Systems posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mercury Systems.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRCY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 17.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.44. 366,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,975. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.65. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $79.45.

Mercury Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.