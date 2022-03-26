-$0.08 EPS Expected for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) will post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Unity Software reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on U. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.83.

U stock traded down $5.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.98. 3,105,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914,741. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.34 and a 200-day moving average of $129.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 216,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.53, for a total transaction of $30,053,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 358,624 shares of company stock worth $44,952,276. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 3.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

