Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,272 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Chevron by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,152,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,213,052. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $329.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.85.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

