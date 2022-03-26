$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) will report $2.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. Bausch Health Companies posted sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $8.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $9.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHC. StockNews.com lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE:BHC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,817,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,484. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02.

In other news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $150,971.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,324 shares of company stock valued at $429,751 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies (Get Rating)

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.