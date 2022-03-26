Brokerages Anticipate NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $121.35 Million

Equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) will announce $121.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.54 million. NeoGenomics posted sales of $115.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year sales of $539.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $535.29 million to $542.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $640.29 million, with estimates ranging from $621.70 million to $658.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NeoGenomics.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEO. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NASDAQ NEO traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.59. 1,075,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -159.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.78.

In other news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 9.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics (Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.