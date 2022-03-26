Analysts Expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). CareCloud posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. CareCloud had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other CareCloud news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $82,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CareCloud by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CareCloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in CareCloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CareCloud by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 25,196 shares during the period. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTBC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 142,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,954. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

