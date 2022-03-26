MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) will announce $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. MicroStrategy posted earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $7.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). The firm had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $640.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 39.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 55.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 50.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded down $11.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $472.42. The stock had a trading volume of 412,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $411.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $567.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.62. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $307.19 and a 1-year high of $891.38.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

