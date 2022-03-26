Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,571 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $27,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 149,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,817,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,823,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Shares of ETN traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.99. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $131.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

