Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Allegiant Travel reported earnings per share of ($3.58) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year earnings of $7.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $10.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $16.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.64 to $22.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 8.89%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALGT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.70.

In other news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 2,193 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total transaction of $319,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $48,975.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,062 over the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,347,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,003,000 after purchasing an additional 51,677 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 843,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,690,000 after purchasing an additional 81,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.1% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.94. 279,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,142. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $132.03 and a 52 week high of $255.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.12.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

