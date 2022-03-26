Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Perrigo reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Perrigo.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PRGO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.92. 1,485,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,612. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.34 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -297.14%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1,723.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,319,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,449,000 after buying an additional 1,247,060 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Perrigo by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,925,000 after purchasing an additional 295,354 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perrigo (PRGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.