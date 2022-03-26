USDK (USDK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.61 Million

USDK (USDK) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One USDK coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC on popular exchanges. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.61 million and $69.89 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDK has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00046930 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.74 or 0.07051459 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,373.32 or 0.99911587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00043263 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

