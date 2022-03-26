Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Acquires 843 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.1% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $29,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 75.5% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $337.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,573,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,498. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $114.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $345.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.06. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.72 and a 52-week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

