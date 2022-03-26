UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,186 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.3% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $35,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,237,133,000 after buying an additional 679,255 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,268,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,390,353,000 after acquiring an additional 149,756 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,486,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,428,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,011,601,000 after purchasing an additional 317,683 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,752,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,810,689,000 after purchasing an additional 172,996 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $513.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,551,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,824. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $482.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $360.55 and a 52-week high of $515.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $481.34 and a 200 day moving average of $459.49.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.