Dvision Network (DVI) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week

Dvision Network (DVI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last week, Dvision Network has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Dvision Network coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dvision Network has a total market cap of $123.81 million and $1.60 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00035487 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00112232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dvision Network Profile

DVI is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,196,290 coins. The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

