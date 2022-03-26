JulSwap Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JulSwap has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $10.14 million and $1.29 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,163,802 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

