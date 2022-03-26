$817.51 Million in Sales Expected for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) will report sales of $817.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $760.20 million and the highest is $854.66 million. Cooper Companies posted sales of $719.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stephens upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.00.

Shares of COO stock traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $408.41. The company had a trading volume of 180,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $399.02 and a 200-day moving average of $408.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $368.78 and a 12-month high of $463.59.

In other Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

