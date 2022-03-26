Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skeena Resources will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Skeena Resources.

Separately, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Skeena Resources stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,422. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38. Skeena Resources has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $13.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKE. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

