Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Receives $23.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.94.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of SMMCF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.69. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.59. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

