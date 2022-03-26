Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives $8.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.40.

ETRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut Equitrans Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,613,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 436.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,945,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,795,000 after buying an additional 3,210,120 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $31,474,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,498,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,538,000 after buying an additional 1,695,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,164,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,377,000 after buying an additional 1,227,175 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETRN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,217,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,385,511. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The business’s revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -18.02%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

