Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $547.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 45,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after buying an additional 31,482 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth $5,464,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 51.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,065,000 after buying an additional 101,127 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 26.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 49,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,326,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $1.71 on Monday, reaching $425.66. 294,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,621. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $445.16 and its 200-day moving average is $523.22. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $375.63 and a one year high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 18.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.