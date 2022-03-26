Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Brickley Wealth Management

Brickley Wealth Management increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 874 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.2% of Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $935.68.

TSLA traded down $3.28 on Friday, reaching $1,010.64. 20,644,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,958,638. The company’s 50 day moving average is $889.86 and its 200-day moving average is $943.33. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.25, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $2,019,636.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $1,297,673.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,576 shares of company stock valued at $74,305,104. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

