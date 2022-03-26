St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,643.75 ($21.64).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,348 ($17.75) to GBX 1,900 ($25.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.12) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,610 ($21.20) to GBX 1,680 ($22.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.38) to GBX 1,600 ($21.06) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

LON STJ traded down GBX 18.50 ($0.24) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,447 ($19.05). The company had a trading volume of 954,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,224. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.55. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.94). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,458.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,546.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 40.41 ($0.53) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.17%.

In other news, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.85), for a total value of £380,441.60 ($500,844.66).

About St. James's Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

