The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemours’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.04. Chemours posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemours will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chemours.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chemours by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,015,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,359,000 after purchasing an additional 92,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemours by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,350,000 after acquiring an additional 588,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,199,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemours by 315.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,888 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chemours by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,340,000 after purchasing an additional 90,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,853. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Chemours has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 27.55%.

Chemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

