IHT Real Estate Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $390,551.91 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $390,551.91 and approximately $13,843.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00035534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00112231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

