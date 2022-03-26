Brickley Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brickley Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $32,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.59. The company had a trading volume of 957,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,826. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.99. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $250.62 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

