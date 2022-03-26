Pinkcoin Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $147.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004938 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001162 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00029913 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $417.85 or 0.00940358 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,471,812 coins and its circulating supply is 435,211,376 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

