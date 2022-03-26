Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Market Cap Reaches $87.76 Million

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.06 or 0.00193665 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001025 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00028668 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.67 or 0.00426857 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00053597 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

