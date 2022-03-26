Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) to announce $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty Two analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.96. Workday posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.00.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $422,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,350,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,428 shares of company stock worth $79,809,784. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $688,093,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 45.1% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,502 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,255,000 after purchasing an additional 791,143 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Workday by 10,667.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,842,000 after purchasing an additional 522,700 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,352,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,756. Workday has a twelve month low of $205.90 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.52 and its 200-day moving average is $259.45. The company has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,380.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

