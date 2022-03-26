Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 756 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.96.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $2.98 on Friday, hitting $332.73. 858,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,285. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $307.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 91.91, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.38 and a twelve month high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

