$0.77 EPS Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) to report $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.75. Church & Dwight posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.36.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.97. The stock had a trading volume of 673,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,846. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

