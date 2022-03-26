Burleson & Company LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Burleson & Company LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in AbbVie by 21.1% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Citigroup upped their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.
NYSE ABBV traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.33. 5,116,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,047,497. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.84 and a 1-year high of $161.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $284.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.80.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
