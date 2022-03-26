UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.35.
UDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 271.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UDR will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. UDR’s payout ratio is 302.09%.
About UDR (Get Rating)
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UDR (UDR)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.