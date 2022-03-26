UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.35.

UDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 271.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UDR traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,106,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,092. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a 1 year low of $42.93 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UDR will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. UDR’s payout ratio is 302.09%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

