Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded down $5.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $202.82. The stock had a trading volume of 177,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,292. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 128.37 and a beta of 1.32. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $154.26 and a 12 month high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

