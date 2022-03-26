$26.97 Million in Sales Expected for Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) will post $26.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Matterport’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.40 million and the highest is $27.27 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Matterport will report full year sales of $130.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $125.80 million to $132.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $200.48 million, with estimates ranging from $178.15 million to $232.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Matterport.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.54.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DCM International VI Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter worth about $409,870,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,253,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,152,000 after purchasing an additional 736,624 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Matterport by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 195,445 shares during the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTTR stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.66. 7,948,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,319,543. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $16.94. Matterport has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $37.60.

About Matterport (Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitizing and indexing the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matterport (MTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.