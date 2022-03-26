Burleson & Company LLC Sells 65,372 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Burleson & Company LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,372 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,740,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,087,000 after buying an additional 223,926 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 94,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 31,578,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,894,340. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.