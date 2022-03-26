Burleson & Company LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Burleson & Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,880. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.81 and a 200-day moving average of $146.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

