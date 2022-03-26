$23.95 Million in Sales Expected for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) will report sales of $23.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.64 million and the lowest is $23.51 million. Community Healthcare Trust reported sales of $21.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $100.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $96.80 million to $106.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $112.83 million, with estimates ranging from $101.40 million to $123.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHCT. B. Riley cut their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.36. 48,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,932. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.438 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 203.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust (Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.