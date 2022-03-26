Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Analysts expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86 billion. Zimmer Biomet posted sales of $1.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year sales of $6.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $7.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BTIG Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,761,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,764,628,000 after purchasing an additional 196,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,029,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,149,182,000 after purchasing an additional 290,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,683 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $815,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.28. 1,129,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.21 and its 200-day moving average is $130.89. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $180.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

About Zimmer Biomet (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.