Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Position Decreased by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,461,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,756,000 after acquiring an additional 44,841 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,035,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,218,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,620,000 after buying an additional 50,088 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 552,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,916,000 after acquiring an additional 27,186 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,426. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.75. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $222.50 and a one year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

